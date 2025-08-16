American Century Companies Inc. Sells 238,475 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 238,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $238,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $305.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.34.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.