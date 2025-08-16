Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $86.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

