iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $299.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

