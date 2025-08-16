Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.1% in the first quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NBIX opened at $132.90 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

