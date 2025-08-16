Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after buying an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after buying an additional 928,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $150,966,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22,463.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,364,000 after buying an additional 578,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,027,000 after buying an additional 465,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $140.88 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

