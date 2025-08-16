Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.06 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

