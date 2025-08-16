Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,644 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.