Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $449.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $452.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.