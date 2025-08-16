Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $459,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.