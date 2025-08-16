VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,490,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $472,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 756.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.