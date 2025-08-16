Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $434,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 351,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1%

NOC stock opened at $584.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $594.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

