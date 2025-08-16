Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $65.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

