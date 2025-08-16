Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.84.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 14.1%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average of $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

