Cowa LLC Sells 193 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $262.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

