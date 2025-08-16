NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0%

NKE stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

