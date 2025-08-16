Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Financial Group

Dynamic Financial Group cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 4.9% of Dynamic Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $13,588,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $488.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $371.16 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.47.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

