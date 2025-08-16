Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

