Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 17,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 120,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,969,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

