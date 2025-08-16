Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $49.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

