Best Utility Stocks Worth Watching – August 13th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, and Enbridge are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares in companies that supply essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas and sewage. Because these firms operate in heavily regulated markets with relatively inelastic demand, they tend to generate stable cash flows and pay consistent dividends. Investors often view utility stocks as defensive holdings due to their lower volatility and steady income, regardless of broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,582,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,246,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 197.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.71. 2,580,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,425. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $431.71 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 38,730,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,737,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. 8,685,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,481. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

