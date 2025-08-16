Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.77 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Booking by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,454.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,592.28 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,558.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5,120.89. The firm has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

