Promising Energy Stocks To Follow Today – August 13th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, GE Vernova, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, distribution or generation of energy resources. They include businesses in oil and natural gas extraction, electric utilities, coal mining and increasingly renewable sources such as wind and solar. Their market performance often moves with commodity prices, geopolitical events and shifts in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. 45,222,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,210,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day moving average is $306.48. Tesla has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.86. 8,327,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,260,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.10 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 26,204,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $36.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.86. 2,622,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $555.12 and its 200-day moving average is $427.68. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $173.07 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,664. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70.

