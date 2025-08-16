Aberdeen Group plc Buys 3,012 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $87,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

