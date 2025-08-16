Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,482 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

