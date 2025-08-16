Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,013 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LYB opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.