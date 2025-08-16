Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after acquiring an additional 875,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 685,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

