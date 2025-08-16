Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 59,473 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,473 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.39% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $53,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $184,475,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,387,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $57.54 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

