Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $293.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

