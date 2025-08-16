Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,606 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.37. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.33.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

