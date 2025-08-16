Aberdeen Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,155 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $50,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

