Aberdeen Group plc Has $46.58 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572,316 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $46,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

