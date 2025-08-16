Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,434,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $297.02 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

