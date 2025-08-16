Gen Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 415,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 169,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.