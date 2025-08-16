PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PPL by 613.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

