8,989 Shares in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Parsons by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Parsons by 1,803.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Down 0.1%

PSN opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Parsons Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

