Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

