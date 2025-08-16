Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Position Lowered by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 444.1% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 41.6% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $350.87 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

