Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,076,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $267.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.39 and a 200 day moving average of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

