Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 544,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

