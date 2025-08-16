Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Watsco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $414.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $403.01 and a one year high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.51.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

