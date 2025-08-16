Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,937 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.