E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,072 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,058,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 295,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 584,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 509,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,169.78. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,429,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,065. This trade represents a 66.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.36. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

