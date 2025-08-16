Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 334,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

