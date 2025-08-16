Elevatus Welath Management Takes $490,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $137.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

