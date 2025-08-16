Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is LFL Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LFL Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 14.8% of LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $33,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $367.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.58. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

