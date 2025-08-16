Ethic Inc. Buys 12,519 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 312.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.