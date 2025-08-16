American Century Companies Inc. Sells 46,227 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Welltower worth $172,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,204,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Welltower by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Welltower by 17,343.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Welltower by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,272,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:WELL opened at $162.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

