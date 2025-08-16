American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 154,304 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $160,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $658,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

Shares of COP opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

