American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $212,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

D stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

