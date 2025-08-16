iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $143.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

